Rhea Ripley Ending 2023 On A High With WWE Milestone

Rhea Ripley is ending the year on a high note, having reached yet another milestone in her successful WWE career. Ripley had a strong year in 2023, arguably her best, thanks to her booking as a singles star and her alliance with Judgment Day.

2023 Ripley has been booked as one of WWE’s top stars and has appeared on both RAW and SmackDown. She joined The Judgment Day after Edge and Damian Priest recruited her into the group before Finn Balor kicked Edge out and replaced him with Dominik Mysterio.

Ripley won this year’s Royal Rumble Match in January, earning the right to challenge for a title of her choice at WrestleMania 39 a few months later. On the first night, Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair to win the SmackDown Women’s Championship. The RAW and SmackDown Women’s Titles were later renamed, and Ripley now holds the Women’s World Title.

As champion, she has successfully defended her title against Natalya and Zelina Vega. Her most recent title defense was at Survivor Series, where she defeated Zoey Stark.

Ripley has now held the title for more than 250 days. She has defended the title 32 times on TV, live events, and PLEs.