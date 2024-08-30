Rhea Ripley Explains The Meaning Behind Her Tattoos

WWE star Rhea Ripley appeared on a new episode of WWE Tattooed, where she talked about a number of topics including how her first tattoo is the date of the company’s Evolution PLE.

Ripley said, “It was a really special day. It really was the start of my awesome career here within the WWE and my gradual change into The Nightmare, The Eradicator, the absolute brutality that you see today. Being in the tattoo chair was really thrilling. It definitely stung and I was a little bit thrown off with that, but I was also so excited to start this tattoo journey.”

On the tattoo representing her bond with her younger sister Calista:

“We’re sisters for life. It doesn’t matter how far we go in life or what the distance is between us. We’re always going to be there for each other and we’re always going to love each other. So we just wanted to have some sort of memento of our love, pretty much.”

On the crown on the head of her sugar skull tattoos:

“I added the crown to it at WrestleMania 39 because I was being cheeky. I was like, ‘I’m gonna get a crown because I’m going to take Charlotte Flair’s crown,’ so now I have a crown, and that’s exactly what I did.”

You can check out Ripley’s comments in the video below.