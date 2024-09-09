Rhea Ripley On Damian Priest Being Referred To As “The Bisexual Undertaker”

WWE star Rhea Ripley spoke with Ring the Belle on a number of topics, including her Terror Twins teammate Damian Priest being referred to as “The Bisexual Undertaker” by the fans.

Ripley said, “I love it. I love it. If anyone can find my comment on his photo, I think where he’s sitting on a throne, you can tell that I love it. He hates it. You know, he’s a very flamboyant man. You know, he does a little hair flick every now and then before going in a battle. He’s just like, yeah, he’s definitely a bisexual Undertaker. I’m sorry, Priest. I love you.”

You can check out Ripley’s comments in the video below.

