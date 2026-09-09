Rhea Ripley Opens Up About Physical Toll Wrestling Has Taken On Her Body

Rhea Ripley has opened up about the physical toll professional wrestling has taken on her body and how it has influenced the way she trains.

During Jesse James West’s recent visit to Ripley’s home gym, the WWE Superstar discussed some of the equipment she uses and explained why she prefers a pendulum squat machine over traditional barbell squats.

While talking about her approach to lower-body training, Ripley acknowledged the wear and tear she experiences from wrestling. “Wrestling, my lower back, my hips, my knees, everything is like pretty shot.”

Ripley explained that the physical demands of her profession make the pendulum squat a better fit for her training needs than placing a bar across her back.

She also discussed experiencing discomfort in her hips following extended periods of travel. Ripley specifically noted that long flights, including trips to the West Coast, can leave her hips bothering her after sitting for an extended period.

Her comments were made in the context of her personal training preferences and her own experience managing the physical demands of wrestling and frequent travel.