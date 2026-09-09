Joe Hendry Reveals Track List For Upcoming ‘Beyond Belief’ Album

Joe Hendry has revealed the full track list for his upcoming album, Beyond Belief.

The WWE Superstar shared the latest details in a new video posted to social media on Wednesday morning, confirming seven songs that will appear on the project.

Beyond Belief is scheduled to be released on October 5 and will mark Hendry’s debut WWE album.

The complete track list is as follows:

“Give Joe Hendry Every Single Belt”

“If I Can’t Have Joe Hendry”

“If You Don’t Love Joe Hendry”

“Everybody Else”

“Tables, Ladders & Chairs”

“Highland Cows”

“Fire Logan Paul”

Music has long been an important part of Hendry’s wrestling persona, with his entrance theme and parody songs becoming closely associated with his rise in popularity.

The album will now take that aspect of Hendry’s character a step further when Beyond Belief arrives on October 5.