Rhea Ripley Reacts To End Of The Terror Twins In WWE

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest are no longer The Terror Twins.

During the January 24 episode of WWE SmackDown, Priest was traded from Raw to SmackDown, effectively ending the active alliance he had with “Mami” as The Terror Twins.

Following the announcement on Friday night, Ripley took to X to release a statement reacting to the news.

“From being strangers, to you becoming my best friend,” she wrote. “Always being on the same brands from day one. Being inseparable travel and gym buddies.”

She continued, “You have always been one my my biggest supporters. I don’t want to let you go… But I cannot wait to see the punishing you get up to. Te amo, my Terror Twin!”