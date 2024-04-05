Rhea Ripley Set To Have Special Entrance For WWE WrestleMania 40

PWInsider.com reports that WWE Women’s World Champion The Judgment Day’s Rhea Ripley is set to have a special entrance for her championship match at this weekend’s WrestleMania 40 PLE.

It was noted on the report that Motionless in White, the band that plays Ripley’s song, are rumored to be at the Grandest Stage Of Them All to play her entrance live.

Motionless In White is from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where the Show of Shows takes place this weekend.

At WrestleMania 40, we will see Ripley defend her championship against “The Man” Becky Lynch.