Rhea Ripley Talks About Her Interest In Appearing In Horror Movies

Which kind of movies would Rhea Ripley like to be in?

“Mami” thinks it would have to be a horror or action film.

The Judgment Day and reigning SmackDown Women’s Champion spoke about her movie aspirations during a recent appearance on the “Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg” program.

“I feel like if I were to do a movie, it would have to be like an action or a horror,” she said. “I don’t think I could really do anything else, but I’ve definitely thought about it.”

She also recalled being offered a movie a couple of years ago, explaining that she turned it down at the time due to her busy road life.

“I legit would never be home and I’d never get to see my dogs [if I accepted the role], so just I couldn’t do it,” Ripley said of the movie offer.

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.