Rhea Ripley Teases WWE NXT Return in Cryptic Message?

Another WWE RAW talent could be heading to the NXT 2.0 brand, continuing the company’s practice of doing so in recent months.

Rhea Ripley turned heel earlier this month when she joined Edge’s Judgment Day team, and she has since been booked as a dominant force while still feuding with Liv Morgan.

The former NXT Champion recently took to Twitter to publish a cryptic tweet with only one word, “Tuesday,” and an hourglass emoji, possibly hinting at an appearance on NXT this week.

Main roster talents, including AJ Styles, The Miz, Natalya, Viking Raiders, and others, have been sent to NXT to work with the younger talent. WWE is also doing this to help NXT gain more viewers.

Tuesday’s episode is a go-home edition for Saturday’s In Your House special. Cora Jade vs. Elektra Lopez, Cameron Grimes vs. Nathan Frazer, Thea Hail making her NXT debut, and more have been confirmed for the show.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.