Ric Flair Clarifies Recent Comments Of John Cena Breaking His World Title Record

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair appeared on Busted Open Radio and made some comments regarding WWE legend John Cena potentially breaking his world title win record, which currently stands at 16.

Flair recently took to his official Twitter (X) account and clarified those comments he made on Cena.

Flair wrote, “There Has Been Way Too Much Attention Brought To This. Let’s Just Set The Record Straight For The Final Time. My First Choice Would Obviously Be The Queen @MsCharlotteWWE. I Think The World Of My Friend @JohnCena, Who Is An Incredible Athlete & Genuine Person! I Will Be The First Person To Shake His Hand & Congratulate Him If He Breaks My Record As I Would For Anybody Who Would Break It. When That Day Comes, It Will Be An Honor! WOOOOO!”

Cena is nearing the start of his farewell tour, which is set to kick off on January 2025. Cena will be competing and appearing in WWE throughout the year all the way up to December.

You can check out Flair’s post below.