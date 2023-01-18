Ric Flair Comments on Blood in Men’s and Women’s Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair and Conrad Thompson discussed the upcoming Raw XXX 30th anniversary show, among other things, on the latest “To Be The Man” podcast.

Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale destroyed Tay Melo and Anna Jay in a brutal Street Fight on AEW Rampage last Friday. When asked if he likes blood in women’s wrestling, Flair replied:

“I don’t like it,” Flair said. “I mean, I guess everybody’s got their own opinion, but I certainly wouldn’t want to see Charlotte bleeding.”

When asked if there should be more blood in men’s wrestling, Flair responded:

“I think there should be more with the guys. No matter how you look at it, how do you put two people in a cage match? Ten years ago, every time we hit the cage, we’re bleeding. Now nothing happens. That’s one thing I don’t like. I don’t like the girls in a cage match for sure because I think it limits their ability, their athleticism, and their ability to do athletic things like off-the-top rope and that.”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)