Ric Flair Criticizes WWE’s Booking Of Randy Orton

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair has shared his thoughts on the current WWE landscape, offering high praise for his daughter Charlotte Flair while also voicing frustration with how the company is booking one of its most accomplished stars, Randy Orton.

Speaking in a new interview with eScapist Magazine, Flair described Charlotte as “the best wrestler in the world” and placed Orton in the same rarefied air when it comes to in-ring talent and awareness.

Flair said, “The only person who I think is close to Charlotte, when he is on and healthy, when you think about in-ring timing and knowing where you are all the time, is Randy Orton.”

Despite that praise, Flair admitted he doesn’t understand why Orton isn’t being used at a higher level. “Randy’s really underutilised these days. I don’t know why. I think maybe he made somebody mad along the way,” Flair speculated. “Randy’s not afraid to say what he thinks and that’s not always popular.”

Flair and Orton share a long history, dating back to their days together in Evolution. Flair has consistently called Orton one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation.

Currently, Orton has been embroiled in a rivalry with Drew McIntyre, teamed with country music star Jelly Roll at SummerSlam, and even worked a WWE Title program with John Cena following WrestleMania.

Meanwhile, Charlotte Flair continues to add to her legacy as one-half of the reigning WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.