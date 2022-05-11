Ric Flair Names Randy Orton and Charlotte As The Two Best Wrestlers Right Now

Ric Flair talked about a wide range of topics during the latest episode of his podcast, To Be The Man. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer spoke highly of Randy Orton and his daughter, Charlotte, as he named them the best wrestlers in the world right now.

“Randy just celebrated his 20th anniversary. I was there the day he started. Randy is just getting going. Barring an injury, Randy will be the best wrestler in the business for a long time. Until those two decide to go home, they will be the best in the business.”

“With the shape she is in, the condition she’s in, and the athletic ability at a higher level than I’ve ever seen it, until she wants to walk away. She gets better every day. That’s unheard of.”



