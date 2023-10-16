Ric Flair On How He Believes Social Media Has Negatively Impacted Modern Wrestling

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair was asked what is missing from modern wrestling compared to his era during an interview with Chris Van Vliet.

He said, “Some of them like Charlotte, and I’m not gonna list the talent, but there’s a lot of talent that understand you have to be able to put things in at times in the match when they are more meaningful. AJ Styles is really good. It’s being able to turn the audience where they’re reacting to what you want them to, instead of them telling you what to do.”

“A lot of guys listen to the audience, and then instead of listening to what Vince [McMahon] says in gorilla [position] or Michael Hayes, they run to the computer to see what the fans are saying. Social media has ruined it. Some of these kids would rather have someone that knows nothing about wrestling say, ‘God, that was cool,’ when it was the living sh*ts. In other words, only care about what the guy says that’s sitting in that chair. Those guys all have experience. Listen to what they’re saying, don’t listen to what the fans are saying.”

You can check out the complete interview below: