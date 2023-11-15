Ric Flair Reacts To Jim Ross’ Comments That His Wrestling Days Are Over

As previously reported by PWMania.com, AEW announcer and Senior Advisor “Good Ole’ J.R.” Jim Ross took to an episode of his “Grilling Jr” podcast to talk about a number of topics including how WWE Hall of Famer “The Nature Boy” is a star and how he can contribute to pro wrestling in so many ways more than others, but his wrestling days are over.

The Nature Boy reacted to Ross’ comments. He took to his official Twitter (X) account and agreed that his wrestling days were over.

Flair stated, “You’re Right @JRsBBQ About My Wrestling Days Being Over! But I’m Still The Coolest Motherf*cker In Any Room That I Stand In! Just Ask @PostMalone ! WOOOOO! 😎”

Flair signed a contract with AEW a few weeks ago and is scheduled to accompany “The Icon” Sting in his final match at AEW Revolution 2024.

