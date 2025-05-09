Dakota Kai A Top Prospect For AEW After WWE Release

Despite being among the recent wave of WWE releases earlier this month, Dakota Kai is still receiving high praise internally — and according to a new report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, some within WWE believe AEW should quickly move to sign her.

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer noted in the latest issue that Kai (real name Cherrie Crowley, 37) is still respected by many in WWE following her departure, and her experience, fan recognition, and in-ring ability make her a top-tier free agent.

“Dakota Kai (Cherrie Crowley, 37). Crowley wrestled on the indie scene as Evie from 2007 until signing with WWE at the end of 2016,” Meltzer wrote. “Those we talked to in WWE were positive on her and felt AEW should sign her.”

He continued:

“She’s a very good wrestler, has a name, and fans will know her immediately.”

Kai, a fan-favorite during her stints on NXT and the main roster, was a member of Damage CTRL and previously held the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship with IYO SKY. Before joining WWE, she gained acclaim as “Evie” in promotions like SHIMMER and Stardom, and was a standout in WWE’s Mae Young Classic.

While her next move is currently unknown, the door appears open for a potential run in AEW or another major promotion. With strong endorsements and a built-in fanbase, Kai may not be a free agent for long.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more updates on Dakota Kai's future in professional wrestling.