Former WWE Star “Sneaks” Backstage At An AEW Show

Former WWE star Maven Huffman is back in the spotlight — not in the ring, but through his increasingly popular YouTube channel. In a recently released video, Maven documents himself “sneaking” backstage at AEW Collision, and the result is a lighthearted, behind-the-scenes look at an AEW taping.

Filmed in New Jersey, the video starts with Maven arriving at the venue without credentials and attempting to bluff his way into the AEW talent area. At 1:33, Maven manages to convince security that he belongs, gaining access to the talent parking lot.

From there, he continues through the production and TV truck zone (2:53) before officially stepping backstage at 3:25. The video takes a nostalgic turn when Maven reunites with WWE Hall of Famer Billy Gunn (3:54). The two share a laugh and look back at their time working together, particularly WrestleMania 18 (4:41).

Maven’s impromptu tour continues as he checks out the monitor viewing area (6:59) and AEW’s catering spread (8:21) — a favorite topic among wrestling veterans.

He also bumps into AEW star Thunder Rosa (11:40) and former WWE broadcaster Josh Matthews (10:50) during his stroll.

While the stunt was clearly done in good fun, the video provides a rare and entertaining peek behind the curtain of a major AEW production — with Maven’s charisma on full display throughout.

Watch the full video on Maven’s YouTube channel below: