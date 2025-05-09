Saraya Reveals She Turned Down Romantic AEW Storyline

During a recent episode of her podcast, Rulebreakers with Saraya, AEW star Saraya opened up about declining a proposed on-screen romantic storyline during her time in All Elite Wrestling — one that would’ve paired her with Matt Menard, aka “Daddy Magic.”

Saraya explained that the idea was presented to her while she was in a committed relationship, and she felt strongly about maintaining personal boundaries.

“In AEW, there’s a wrestler called Daddy Magic. They wanted me to do a love storyline with him,” Saraya revealed. “I’ve managed to go my whole career without doing a love storyline, and I wasn’t going to start it.”

The pitch reportedly included a kissing scene, which Saraya felt was inappropriate given her relationship status at the time.

“They were like, ‘No, all he’s going to do is kiss you.’ I had a boyfriend at the time, and I was just like, ‘I can’t do it, you guys. I just can’t do it,’ so I turned it down,” she said. “If I have to kiss someone and I have a boyfriend, I just don’t think it’s appropriate.”

Saraya was clear that her decision wasn’t a reflection on Menard himself.

“I love Daddy Magic, good guy, but I couldn’t do it,” she added.

The former AEW Women’s World Champion noted that this marked a rare instance where she passed on a creative angle based on personal principle — something she’s stuck to throughout her wrestling career.

