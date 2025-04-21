Ric Flair Reacts To John Cena Becoming 17-Time World Champion

During the main event of Sunday night’s WWE WrestleMania 41 Night 2 PLE, John Cena, with assistance from Travis Scott, defeated Cody Rhodes. This victory made Cena the Undisputed WWE Champion and a 17-time World Champion, breaking “The Nature Boy” Ric Flair’s record of 16 World Title reigns.

Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair took to his Twitter (X) account to comment on Cena’s win and congratulate the wrestling legend.

Flair wrote, “Congrats To My Great Friend @JohnCena On Becoming A 17x Champion! It Was Only A Matter Of Time! You And @CodyRhodes Put On An Instant Classic! Much Respect! WOOOOO! #WrestleMania”