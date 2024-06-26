Ric Flair Reveals His Favorite Wrestlers In 2024

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair revealed his top wrestlers for 2024 in an interview with Joseph Acosta for SBNation.com.

Flair said, “Well number one would be my daughter [Charlotte Flair], of course. But Randy [Orton], AJ [Styles]. I mean I like a lot of guys, like MJF. It’s hard to pick out four or five guys, but I mean we got great, great talent in both companies. You know, it’s hard to say who’s the best but I have some favorites. The Young Bucks are just absolutely sensational. What a phenomenal match they gave Sting and Darby [Allin]. (Laughing) Darby is too much, man. Orange Cassidy is one of my favorites. I mean, all those guys are great, wonderful people.”

Flair also said the following about wrestling’s rise in popularity…

“I think it’s always been relevant. I think in the last six months, to have The Rock involved really added a lot of momentum to it. But it’s always been something that the American people are going to love. People are going to love the good guy, and dislike the bad guy, and it’s very, very awesome entertainment. I love it to this day.”