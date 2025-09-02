Ric Flair Reveals Why His Chemistry With Randy Savage Didn’t Work

WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair recently sat down with Escapist Magazine and opened up about his in-ring experiences with some of wrestling’s biggest legends.

While many fans have long praised Flair’s classic matches with “Macho Man” Randy Savage, The Nature Boy offered a surprising perspective on their working relationship.

When asked if he felt he had better chemistry with Savage than with Hulk Hogan, Flair bluntly disagreed, “No, we had terrible chemistry,” Flair admitted.

He continued, “He wanted to rehearse and I didn’t rehearse. I only did it for WrestleMania. Instead of having a week off, I had to come to Tampa and wrestle for three hours a day with him to memorize a match. And that just wasn’t my style. You have to feel the crowd.”

Flair and Savage’s rivalry produced memorable moments, including their WrestleMania VIII match for the WWE Championship in 1992. However, Flair’s comments make it clear that behind the curtain, their philosophies on how to build a match were worlds apart.

Despite their differences, both men are remembered as two of the greatest performers in wrestling history, with legacies that continue to shape the industry.