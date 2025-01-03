Ric Flair Says He Has Another Wrestling Match In Him

In a recent appearance on The Five Star Podcast, wrestling legend Ric Flair opened up about why he no longer offers advice to young wrestlers and shared insights into his relationship with AEW President Tony Khan.

“I don’t give it anymore because they’d rather read the internet,” Flair explained. “They don’t listen to me. They ask me something, then they walk over and ask someone who knows nothing about it. I used to respect it when they asked me, but if I give an opinion, I’ve got to rethink if they’re gonna take it to heart.”

Flair also spoke highly of Tony Khan, noting the AEW President’s attentiveness to his health. “Once Tony found out I was on blood thinners, he wouldn’t let me get in the ring,” Flair said, acknowledging Khan’s care for his well-being.

Despite Khan’s caution, Flair expressed his ongoing passion for wrestling and the desire to have another match. When asked if he’d want to step into the ring again, Flair enthusiastically replied, “Hell yeah I do.”

Flair, who turns 76 next month, continues to be a beloved figure in the wrestling world, though his comments reflect the evolving dynamics between veterans and the new generation of talent.