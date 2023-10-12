Ric Flair Talks About Vince McMahon Selling WWE, Recent Comments About Possibly Wrestling Again

Ric Flair does not want to wrestle again.

Despite recently stating that he wishes he would have had his final match against Ricky Morton instead of a tag-team match alongside Andrade El Idolo against the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, “The Nature Boy” does not, in fact, want to step inside the squared circle again.

The two-time WWE Hall of Fame legend and 16-time world champion recently spoke with PW Insider for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about this topic as well as his thoughts on Vince McMahon selling WWE.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On Vince McMahon selling WWE: “To be honest with you, I was surprised. I never thought he would ever walk away from it but I think he probably felt the time was there and sold it for, you know, he actually put a price on it that he thought no one would ever pay and then along came somebody and paid the price. And I think he put 3 billion more than anybody ever estimated. And that’s just what I’ve been told and what I’ve read, doesn’t mean it’s true, but I think he thought nobody would ever buy it. And then they came along and bought it. The stock has held high and they continue to forge forward and they continue to be, in my opinion, the most entertaining product. Well, I think wrestling’s more entertaining period than any others for me. I think Tony’s done a great job with AEW too. The fact that Tony’s picking up more programming. The people at Turner aren’t dumb, they realized that the program is important and it’s keeping the ratings up and you know as an example last night, they loaded up the NXT show last night, did you notice? They’re really trying to beat Tony’s Wednesday night show. So that remains to be seen but I don’t think The Undertaker and everyone will be there every Tuesday night but it’s interesting to see the chess match between the two.”

On how despite his recent comments, he doesn’t want to wrestle again: “No, that was completely taken out of context. No, I have no desire to wrestle again. I said I could, because I feel great. And if I did, I could be better because I would learn from the mistakes I made getting ready last time, which was not hydrating. I weighed 218 and I didn’t drink any water that day, a combination of nerves and everything else. We really had worked out what you would have thought, Mike, as a decent match, not great by any means. But when I mentioned that I didn’t feel good, everybody thought I was having a heart attack and that was a blatant error on my part but no, I feel great. I’m so damn…I’m probably the only guy in the business that doesn’t have a knee replacement or hip replacement or anything. I feel great.”

