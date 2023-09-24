Rick Boogs Believes His WWE Release Was Due To “A Backstage Political Power Play”

On Thursday, WWE cut Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Elias, Shelton Benjamin, Riddick Moss, Emma, Aliyah, and “Top Dolla” AJ Francis from the main roster, while Quincy Elliott, Shanky, Bryson Montana, Yulisa Leon, Dabba-Kato, Kevin Ventura-Cortez, Alexa Gray, and Daniel McArthur were cut from NXT.

Rick Boogs was among the names made public. Boogs signed with WWE in 2017, where he trained at the Performance Center before being called up to the main roster and paired with Shinsuke Nakamura. Earlier this year, he returned from a torn quad.

Boogs addressed his release for the first time publicly in a video on his YouTube channel, noting that he believes he was released due to backstage political power play.

“It’s been an interesting time in my life with my job in WWE being terminated due to a backstage political power play, at least, that’s my opinion of it. But now is not the time to talk about that. I will get into detail about that when the time is right, but as far as right now, we’re going to do a gym tour…”

It’s not clear what Boogs is referring to. Vince McMahon has made more changes to WWE creative since April, though Triple H continues to run day-to-day creative.