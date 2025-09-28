Ricky Saints Issues Emotional Statement After Winning NXT Title At No Mercy

History was made at the 2025 WWE NXT No Mercy premium live event as Ricky Saints defeated Oba Femi to capture the NXT Championship, marking the biggest win of his career and signaling a major shift atop the brand.

The emotional victory ended Femi’s dominant reign as champion and officially ushered in what Saints is calling the start of a new era. Speaking after the match, the new champion shared a heartfelt message with fans and supporters who helped him reach the top of NXT.

“What a wild ride so far. And I’m not one to be a lost for words, but tonight’s different. It’s very, very special,” Saints said. “Tonight is a culmination of things that I didn’t think was possible, but I made it so. And not just me. People supported me. People believe in me. Fans, everybody. And now the absolute era truly begins.”

The wrestling world quickly reacted to Saints’ triumph, with WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes taking to Twitter/X to congratulate him, writing simply: “Champ Rick.”

Saints’ victory not only cements his place as one of NXT’s fastest-rising stars but also sets the stage for a brand-new chapter in the brand’s future. With Femi dethroned and a new champion at the helm, all eyes are now on what Saints’ “absolute era” will bring to NXT.