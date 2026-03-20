Ricky Saints Talks About Receiving Advice From The Undertaker

Top WWE NXT star Ricky Saints discussed several topics with KRON 4 in San Francisco, including his interest in pursuing more acting opportunities.

Saints said, “Yes, for sure. You know, it’s so taboo to talk about like, ‘Oh, he’s a wrestler and he’s talking about want to go into acting.’ Yes, for sure. My body won’t be able to do this forever. So for those who hate hearing it, yes. I want to get into acting. Who cares? I love acting. I loved Wild Cards, I loved the whole experience, I thought it was really good. And it really gave me a sense of something that I’m able to do after this this life is over. And so the hope is, more of that to come. And the network, they loved me. They really did. They enjoyed me, they cherished me. All my fans, they said, ‘Well Rick, you did great. You were a natural.’ And I say, ‘Yeah, can’t help it.’”

On receiving advice from The Undertaker:

“So let me clarify something. In order of my favorite wrestlers, it goes Undertaker, The Rock, and Mankind. Those are my three. I’ve met the Undertaker several times. He’s awesome. Given me so many gems of advice and knowledge that he’s dropped on me. It’s wild. It’s wild to see, every time I see him at the PC or at some of these shows that we go up and and greet each other and catch up a little bit. But yeah, it’s insane. Like, watching as a kid and now being on the same show, being a part of the same company with him is wild.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)