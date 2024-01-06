Ricky Starks vs. Sammy Guevara Set For AEW Dynamite: Homecoming

A big match has been announced for the second AEW Dynamite show of the New Year of 2024.

Ahead of next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite: Homecoming from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, FL., AEW and ROH President Tony Khan has surfaced on social media with a new match announcement.

Now official for the January 10 episode of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program is Ricky Starks going one-on-one against Sammy Guevara.

Previously announced for the show on 1/10 is Darby Allin and Sting vs. The Don Callis Family (Konosuke Takeshita and Powerhouse Hobbs), as well as an appearance by AEW World Champion Samoa Joe.