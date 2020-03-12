Ricochet Addresses His Current Status In WWE

As previously noted, Ricochet wrestled against Eric Young on this week’s edition of WWE Main Event after losing a squash match to Brock Lesnar at Super Showdown and then losing to Riddick Moss in a 24/7 Title match.
Ricochet went on Twitter and addressed his status with WWE:
Okay, I just want to say everyone should be happy that I get to perform for you all every week. Because at the end of the day, it doesn’t matter to me in what capacity. So let’s celebrate that and not dwell on anything else. #LifeIsGreat
— Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) March 11, 2020
Bouncing back is my thing!
📸 @kimberlasskick pic.twitter.com/E5qdwAdeV7
— Pretty Ricky (@KingRicochet) March 11, 2020