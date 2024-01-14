Ricochet Comments On The Goals Of Several WWE Stars After A Successful 2023

WWE star Ricochet recently appeared on an episode of the Babyfaces podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including his goals as well as the goals of several other WWE stars after a highly successful 2023.

Ricochet said, “Just keep the momentum going, keep the train going. That’s everybody’s goal. Now, more than ever, everybody from top to bottom. From Akira Tozawa to Roman Reigns, and everyone that falls in between, is the most talented and capable person to make whatever their goal is possible. Everybody. If Apollo Crews wants to be Intercontinental Champion this year, it’s probably going to be hard to stop him. Now, it’s so hard. I feel everybody is just trying to keep it going. You see it now with the CM Punks, the Drews, everybody, they’re trying to keep their momentum going. 2023 ended, but 2024 has started and there’s no reason that because the year ended that our momentum needs to slow down. My goal is to keep the train going. Royal Rumble is coming up soon.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.



