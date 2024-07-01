Ricochet Expected To Sign With AEW Following His WWE Contract Expiring

Ricochet was attacked backstage by Bron Breakker and was taken out of the arena in an ambulance on the June 10th, 2024 edition of WWE RAW. This angle was used to write Ricochet off television as his contract was coming to an end.

Over the weekend, Ricochet’s WWE profile was moved from the active RAW roster to the alumni list. According to Fightful.com, Ricochet’s contract with the company expired at midnight on July 1st, making him a free agent.

According to Fightful, sources from both WWE and AEW expect him to join AEW. Ricochet is not currently scheduled to face Will Ospreay at AEW All In, but this could change at any time. Ospreay has publicly expressed interest in collaborating with Ricochet in AEW.

Samantha Irvin, who is engaged to Ricochet, is expected to remain with WWE for the time being.