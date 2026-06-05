Ricochet Fires Back At Booker T Over Modern Wrestling Debate

AEW star Ricochet has continued to defend the modern wrestling trend of multiple finishers and dramatic near-falls following criticism from WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and his Hall of Fame podcast co-host Brad Gilmore.

The debate began when Gilmore expressed frustration with what many fans refer to as “finisher spam,” where wrestlers repeatedly kick out after taking finishing moves that traditionally would have ended a match.

“The finisher spam, where you hit the guy with your finish three or four times and he kicks out every time—God, that bothers the hell out of me. I don’t know. Maybe I’m just old school in my way of thinking.”

Booker agreed with the sentiment and suggested the trend has become an issue in modern wrestling. “No, you’re not. And I think that’s a huge problem as well.”

Ricochet quickly responded to the criticism on Twitter/X, arguing that the style is rooted in the type of storytelling and entertainment that influenced him growing up. “Say you’ve never watched DragonBall Z without saying you’ve never watched DragonBall Z. 👑”

Say you've never watched DragonBall Z without saying you've never watched DragonBall Z. 👑 https://t.co/kcaJevEeRx — Lightskin Kingpin (@KingRicochet) June 5, 2026

He later elaborated on why he enjoys the approach.

“Drama, story, high level action, intensity, cliffhangers. That’s what i grew up on.”

The conversation continued when a fan argued that excessive finishers actually reduce suspense because fans stop believing a move can end a match. Ricochet disagreed and offered a different perspective on match psychology. “I disagree. It gives more suspense. Because in other promotions we KNOW the match isnt gonna end until someone hits their ONLY move that ends the match. So everyone is just sitting and waiting until that one move, knowing the match isn’t gonna end until that happens.”

I disagree. It gives more suspense. Because in other promotions we KNOW the match isnt gonna end until someone hits their ONLY move that ends the match. So everyone is just sitting and waiting until that one move, knowing the match isn' t gonna end until that happens. https://t.co/5Rqp5l7KDp — Lightskin Kingpin (@KingRicochet) June 5, 2026

Ricochet’s comments reflect a growing divide between traditional and modern views of professional wrestling. Many veterans maintain that finishing moves should remain protected in order to preserve their impact and credibility. Supporters of today’s style, however, argue that unpredictable kickouts and escalating drama create greater excitement and keep audiences guessing.

The discussion has become increasingly common across the wrestling industry, particularly as WWE, AEW, NJPW, and other major promotions continue to feature longer main events packed with dramatic near-falls and multiple signature moves.

While Booker T and Gilmore believe the trend risks weakening the importance of finishing maneuvers, Ricochet sees it as a way to increase suspense and create the kind of high-stakes drama that modern audiences have come to expect.

As fan opinions remain split, the debate over finishers, kickouts, and match psychology continues to be one of the most talked-about topics in professional wrestling.