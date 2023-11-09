Ricochet In Concussion Protocol Following Match On Monday’s WWE RAW

On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Ricochet, The Miz, Bronson Reed, and Ivar competed in a match that ended with The Miz going over when he pinned Reed.

However, there was supposed to be a double pin with Ivar also pinning Ricochet, but Ricochet got his shoulder up, and Miz was declared the winner. Ricochet was believed to have been rocked early in the match, and Ricochet did not carry out the plan.

The Miz will face Ivar on Raw next week, and the winner will almost certainly be announced to challenge GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship at Survivor Series.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Ricochet is fine but is still in concussion protocol.

Bryan Alvarez said, “The Ricochet thing was actually exactly what we said it was on Monday.

Meltzer replied, “It was exactly.

Alvarez added, “He got a concussion on the spot.

Meltzer responded, “We don’t…It’s concussion protocol. So I don’t want to say concussion because it was not, as far as I know, it was not a diagnosis of concussion. But he’s fine.”

Alvarez continued, “Not fine through most of the match.”

Meltzer said, “He doesn’t remember a lot of the match. I think it was, from what I understand was Miz talking to him kind of through the match.

Alvarez replied, “I know that. The only thing that I saw Miz doing was when they were doing the finish. He was screaming at the ref to count because the ref was supposed to count both of them down and Ricochet was supposed to get pinned. And you can see when the ref gets to Ricochet kicks out and the ref holds up because he doesn’t know why the guy kicked out. And then so Miz starts screaming at the ref to just count the fucking pin, so he counts the pin and Miz wins. So it was supposed to be Miz and Ivar actually winning right?

Meltzer added, “Both co-winners and Adam Pearce was going to go in and make the announcement that because of what happened, we’re going to have a match next week, which between Miz and Ivar. And the winner of that would face GUNTHER. So that’s how it was originally booked.

Alvarez stated, “So I presume they’ll still do that match based on Ivar beating him up afterward.

Meltzer continued, “And then the match is on. Yes, the match is on. But I mean, they could make the announcement that somehow the title shot is up. But it makes no sense to do that because Miz clearly won. But they are going to plan to do Miz and Ivar, and the moonsault that Ivar did on Miz was kind of an impromptu thing to have an excuse to do that match. So the original plan with Miz and Ivar was for Miz to win and it was GUNTHER and Miz and they are now. They have even announced on NXT. Last night they announced it’s GUNTHER and Miz. They did not announce like, ‘Oh, there’s going to be this match.’ And I mean they still could do that. They still could go in there and just say, ‘Oh, the title shot is at stake.’ But right now I mean unless they change their plans, it’s going to end up with GUNTHER and Miz. And I don’t even know that they’ll do this. So with the situation, like I said, Ricochet is all right. But, as far as, like, when he’ll be cleared and all that, it’s concussion protocol.”