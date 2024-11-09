Ricochet Names Who Pitched The 2023 Royal Rumble Spot With Logan Paul

AEW star Ricochet appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet to talk about a number of topics, including “Hurricane” Shane Helms pitching the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble spot with Logan Paul.

Ricochet said, “I don’t know if he had any specific conversations about that. I’m unaware of. I was approached by (Shane) Helms with the idea. I was approached by Hurricane with the idea that day. That day they came to me when I got to the arena. With all the stars they had in the match and what they had planned, with everything Logan does is a clip. Selfishly, you want it to be the most talked about thing. I never expect anything to be the main thing. I just like planning something that looks cool and feels cool. At the same time, I knew it was going to be a crazy experience.”

On Paul taking the spot:

“I think, poor guy, rocked his head. He said he was okay, but he came down hard. Mine was more of the wind when I landed, just from that high up. When he landed, he said he was okay. I was definitely out of breath. It’s one of those things where you get hit and [mimics having trouble breathing].”

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)