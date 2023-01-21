Ricochet Says Will Ospreay Could Fit In With Any Pro Wrestling Promotion He Chooses

Ricochet recently spoke with the folks from Digital Spy for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the SmackDown World Cup Tournament winner spoke about Will Ospreay, offering high-praise for the decorated international pro wrestling star.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On how he thinks Will Ospreay could succeed in any wrestling company: “I think Will would fit in anywhere he wanted to go. I don’t think it matters what company. I think it just matters where he would like to go, and he’ll fit in anywhere he chooses.”

On how the sky is Ospreay’s future: “He’s just one of those guys that, anywhere he goes, he’s just always kind of fit in and taken over. So the sky’s the future for him, and wherever he decides to go, I know he’s going to take it over.”

