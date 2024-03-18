Riddick Moss Addresses His Future In The Wrestling Business, Talks His WWE Release

Former WWE star Riddick Moss (Mike Rallis) recently spoke with Chris Van Vliet as part of his INSIGHT podcast on a number of topics including his future in the wrestling business and his release from the company.

Moss said, “I had so much fun wrestling, and I met so may cool people, like I love wrestling. Having said that, there’s a lot of other things I really love that I want to pursue, and the one thing about wrestling, and when I was a football player I used to say this, the one guaranteed thing is like, it’s going to come to an end, and it’s very physical, I’ve taken my fair share of punishment with you know, Achilles, ACL surgery, I’ve got a wonky eye from a few too many concussions and blows to the head, so like that’s definitely a consideration is the health and as much as I love the wrestling part of wrestling, there’s a political side of wrestling that I don’t necessarily love, and all of these businesses that we’re doing have its own, I mean I feel like we’re way busier than we were with WWE.”

“As anyone who’s tried to do anything on their own, of their own entrepreneurial venture of any kind, knows there’s a lot of work that goes in upfront, it’s stressful, and it’s exciting and it’s fun, but there’s something to it being all on you and not having to worry about who you’re rubbing the wrong way, or anything like that, and just am I standing the correct way to not anger the wrong person, or what does so and so think of me, there’s just…it’s really freeing, no drama.”

