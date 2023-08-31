Riddick Moss Addresses His “Madcap” Gimmick Being Dropped In WWE

Riddick Moss recently spoke with Sam Roberts for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Moss commented on his “Madcap” gimmick being dropped in WWE,

He said, “I was conflicted, I would say. When I first heard the name Madcap, there was part of me that was like, ‘Welp, the main event of WrestleMania is not in the picture anymore.’ There was a lot of people who came up and me like, ‘just keep going, you’ll get out of the suspenders.’ I was like, ‘Should we, though?’ Anyone can wear wrestling trunks, but that guy in the third row is dressing up like Madcap. Riddick is a cool name, I like Riddick, I chose it, but there is Riddick Bowe, there are the Riddick movies, you don’t really hear Madcap. It’s easy to say once you get it. Some people think Madcat at first, but once you get past that. I was a bit conflicted on it. Even, going away from the suspenders, turning babyface. I was not convinced. In NXT, I always worked heel. On the main roster, I always worked heel. I won the Andre [Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal] the week before and they were not happy about that. I gave a speech and was booed the whole time. The next week, Corbin was going to turn on me and Madcap is a babyface. ‘I think there’s a 50/50 chance they’ll cheer Corbin.’ I should have known better because Corbin is so good. I give Corbin a lot of credit, and Vince [Vince McMahon] had a few key points in that segment that he thought were important for us to hit that would help the crowd understand what we were going, before we even started the turn, they were chanting ‘Madcap Moss.’ I couldn’t believe it. It worked really well and credit to Corbin and Vince.”

(h/t to Jeremy Lambert for the transcription)