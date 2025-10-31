Ridge Holland Provides Another Update On His Foot Injury

As reported by PWMania.com, former WWE star Ridge Holland sustained a Lisfranc injury during a TNA taping last month. He has been providing regular updates about his injury and recovery status.

Recently, Holland shared a video on his Instagram account showing his foot after undergoing surgery. He also revealed that this was his first physical therapy session following the surgery.

Holland wrote, “First day of PT! #recovery #surgery.”

Amid his injury, Holland recently announced on Twitter (X) that he will be leaving WWE after his contract expires next month, as the company has decided not to renew his deal. However, they will continue to cover his rehabilitation expenses. Holland also disclosed that, in addition to his foot injury, he is facing a neck injury that may require surgery in the worst-case scenario.

He admitted that he feels apprehensive about his immediate future.

Holland joined WWE in 2018, where he competed in NXT for several years. He made his main roster debut in November 2021 and quickly aligned himself with Sheamus.

In 2023, Holland returned to NXT and was later moved to the EVOLVE brand in July 2025.