Rikishi Asks Fans To Pray For Jimmy Uso

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to his Instagram account and shared a video, while also asking fans to pray for his son, multiple time WWE Tag Team Champion Jimmy Uso.

Rikishi wrote, “Dear GOD 🙏🏾 for strength & health to continue #JimmyUso #wwe #Bloodline #Anoai #Fatu Stay prayed for my boy #JonathanFatu.”

This comes after “Main Event” Jey Uso appeared on The Ringer and said his brother Jimmy will be back on WWE TV soon.

There is no word yet on what exactly is going on with Jimmy Uso, but it has been months since he last appeared on WWE TV.