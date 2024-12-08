Rikishi Calls Paul Heyman The GOAT Of Wrestling Managers

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to his Off The Top podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including how he believes fellow WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman is the GOAT of pro wrestling managers.

Rikishi said, “The GOAT as far as managers. The mindset that he has, as far as in the business, you know? I mean, anything that this guy here thinks or touches turns into gold. Because of the smarts and his educational background through the years of doing his learning and being able to — you know, that’s what we miss nowadays. You know, Paul hung around the locker rooms back in the days. You know, being able to be with a lot of the GOATS that are not here today. You can just imagine the stories that he hears in the locker room. Being able to — you know, them talking about matches. You know how you know the psychology was, or all those insides that you would never hear on a podcast, because those GOATS are no longer here. So in his — you know, he has all those gems embedded in his mind, his heart. And what, he brings that to life every time he goes out to cut a promo. You can see it in his eyes. You can see it in his delivery. You can see it in his timing. You can see it in his movement. Paul Heyman? The guy? Yeah, that’s that’s the GOAT.”

On his Mt. Rushmore of managers:

I’d have to go Paul Heyman. Definitely, I had to go [with] Bobby Heenan. Captain Lou Albano. Yeah man, I want to have to sit on those other ones. Those are my three for now, because I just can’t think [of who would be fourth].”

