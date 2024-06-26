Rikishi Issues Statement On Sika Anoa’i’s Death

As PWMania.com previously reported, Sika Anoa’i, the father of Roman Reigns and a WWE Hall of Famer, died on Tuesday at the age of 79. Fellow HOFer Rikishi made the following public statement via Twitter/X:

“Pola’ivao Leati Sika Anoa’i 🙏🏾

When I think of my Uncle Sika, the first word that comes to mind is MENTOR; he was my first trusted adviser, confidant, and someone who always spoke his mind!

As a professional, he showed me all of the ropes, (literally) and guided me on ‘roadlife,’ and being one of the boys. But more importantly, as my Uncle, he taught me to slow down, take my time, and truly ENJOY life.

We both loved living in Pensacola and appreciated the slower pace of life. My Uncle had perfected his ‘Samoan Southern Drawl.’

My Uncle Sika’s roots began in Samoa, however, with his chosen profession and limitless talents, he touched the world! Yes, he was WILD and I could go on and on with stories, but for now, I simply want to express my deep gratitude 🙏🏽 for what I was able to experience with him. He will forever remain in my heart and mind.

While my heart breaks for my family, I’m reminded that God makes NO mistakes and I’m comforted that he’s now with my Mom and that makes me smile. Thank you, Uncle Seek, I love you, FLY HIGH.”