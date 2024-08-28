Rikishi On Joe Hendry: “I Can Possibly See Him Doing A Skit Or Smething At WrestleMania”

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi recently took to an episode of his Off the Top podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how TNA star Joe Hendry is a marketing genius and how he can possibly see Hendry doing something at WrestleMania.

Rikishi said, “[Joe Hendry] did something right. He’s going all viral because I had no idea who the hell he was until you guys sent me the post of this guy here…I’m not a believer. I believe he struck the right wherever to be viral.”

“The cat must be a marketing genius. I can possibly see him [doing] a skit or something at WrestleMania.”

