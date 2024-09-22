Rikishi On Logan Paul: “He’s One Hell Of An Athlete”

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to his Off The Top podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including social media megastar Logan Paul.

Rikishi said, “I’m saying hate the game, don’t hate the player. If he got five mil, it’s called negotiations. That means whatever negotiations, because last I knew, all I see is PRIME around that ring. It’s called negotiations. Hate the game, not the player. Big up to [Logan] Paul if that’s what he did. If you’re making that type of money, I don’t give a damn about being one of the boys then. You got your bag. If you’re one of the boys, is your bag gonna be bigger? Because I guarantee not a damn one of the boys gives a damn about your bag that you’re making. They ain’t gonna tell you what they’re making. So hey, hate the game, not the player because that boy [Logan] Paul is a hustler, he’s one hell of an athlete, and if he’s not a full-time wrestler, fuck yeah. Good for him. Don’t hate the player, hate the game, man. That’s what it is. The bag is the bag. Ain’t that what we all in it for? Obviously, [Logan] had to be a huge fan of WWE. Anybody that’s a fan of wrestling, you dream to get an opportunity to get into WWE. If you’re not, then why are you in this business? But to be able to come in and have access, opportunity, exposure and get his brand out there, half-time, not a full-time, and making five million dollars, come on, man. Somebody got a good negotiation team. Amen to that. Come on, now. Kevin Nash, Logan Paul, y’all make up. Time is too short.”

