Rikishi On Sami Zayn: “I Don’t Trust Him”

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi took to his Off The Top podcast, where he discussed a number of topics including how he doesn’t trust Sami Zayn and how at the end of the day, blood is always going to be thicker than water.

Rikishi said, “I don’t trust him, and so, at the end of the day, blood is always going to be thicker than water. I’m sure Sami Zayn’s number is up — meaning, they watching from all corners. Left, right, to the middle to the back. You got much more Bloodline now.”

On why Zayn should stay in his lane with The Bloodline:

“Tread lightly when you’re coming to the Bloodline. Tread lightly. Stay afloat, man. You’re in a good spot with the Bloodline.”

