Rikishi Reveals One Of His WWE Appearances “Almost Divorced” Him From His Family

During an interview with The UK Metro, WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi discussed the spot from Armageddon 2000 when he was launched off the Hell In A Cell structure and crashed into a flatbed truck.

He stated, “I almost got divorced from my family. It was like, you know, they were p***ed off that I did that move, the sacrifice. But, at the time, they didn’t understand that’s just what we do, as performers, as wrestlers, you know? You already prepped your mind, you know, ‘I can only get this opportunity one time. I can either take it or back out’, and I chose to take it. And, you know, years later, I’m still getting residuals over 25 years from that bump.”

Rikishi went into more detail about the bump, “As wrestlers, you can prep to be able to so easy to see where you’re going to fall. But when you’re going backwards, and not really seeing which way you’re gonna go this way. It was, it was definitely intimidating moment for me. This flatbed had no railings on the side during the walkthrough. But during the show, when this flatbed came out, there was railings. So now, my whole nervous system just went berserk. Because if I didn’t hit that target my whole body go right through that aluminum rail. I mean, I wouldn’t be sitting here talking to you.”