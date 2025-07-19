Rikishi Says He’s Open To Being “The Wise Man” For The Bloodline

WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi has officially weighed in on the idea of reuniting with his family on-screen in WWE, confirming that he would be open to returning in the role of “The Wise Man” for a fully unified Bloodline faction.

Speaking on the latest episode of his Rikishi Fatu Off The Top podcast, the legendary Fatu family patriarch addressed the long-standing fan speculation about potentially aligning with his sons The Usos (Jimmy & Jey), Solo Sikoa, and his nephew Roman Reigns on television.

Rikishi stated that while he’s willing to step back into a WWE role, the creative approach would need to be meaningful and carefully planned.

“Without a doubt. Without a doubt… anything I can do to be there to support the family… it’s got to be right. I don’t want to be that person just thrown in.”

The Hall of Famer also called on the WWE Universe to make their voices heard if they want to see him on TV again:

“I do it for the fans. They want me to come back? I need to hear it. I need to see it. I need to feel it. I need to see your signs up there on Monday Night Raw. I need to see your sign-off SmackDown. ‘Bring back Rikishi.’ That’s what I need to see.”

He emphasized that fan support can quickly influence company decisions:

“When the WWE Universe speaks, the fan speaks — man, it happens real quick. So yeah, I’m down to be part of the original Bloodline crew… be that wise man, or whatever the part the Tribal Chief wants me to be. Standing on business? Hey, I’m there, man.”

With Solo Sikoa recently forging his own version of The Bloodline, and Roman Reigns’ return looming, Rikishi’s involvement would undoubtedly add a powerful and emotional element to one of WWE’s most layered family sagas.

Stay tuned to PWMania for the latest updates on The Bloodline and potential Rikishi appearances.