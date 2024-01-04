Road Dogg Believes He’s A Better Sports Entertainer Than MJF

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T recently spoke on his podcast, “the Hall of Fame,” about a variety of professional wrestling topics including if he’s a better sports entertainer than MJF:

After a long pause, Road Dogg said, “So the fact that I’ve taken this long should make everybody mad. Are they pissed you think by now? I don’t know dude. He’s great. He’s a really great promo. I mean, he’s not a great wrestler in my mind, but I wasn’t even a good one, so I don’t compare that to.”

Road Dogg continued, “So let me just give this to you plain and simple. The Road Dogg is a better sports entertainer than MJF, and that is no disrespect to MJF. I met the individual. He’s a very respectful young man, a very smart young man. Very smart in the way he eats and the way he trains. He surpasses me in everything, but I wanted to make the one line that everybody will read very clear. I’m a better sports entertainer than MJF.”

Road Dogg joked that his remarks would garner a lot of attention on social media, similar to what he said last year about being a better wrestler than Bret Hart. He added, “I get it, ‘Road Dogg says’, and then I’ll trend and thank you guys for that, but if they listen to the whole thing man, as a human being, I think the guy is a good dude. I spent some time with him, and this is a funny story and it brings it back to Grado. I sat with him and Billy while we watched Grado work at the Con we were at, whatever the convention we were at over there and had a blast. So, a great guy, great at what we do. Would be tremendous in WWE. Never say never, but I hope I get the opportunity to work with him, but again, let me make it very simple for you guys. I’m a better sports entertainer than MJF.”