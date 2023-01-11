Road Dogg Brian James Says Enzo Amore Could Be Great Pro Wrestling Manager

Road Dogg Brian James respects the verbal ability of former WWE Superstar Real1 (a.k.a. Enzo Amore).

During a recent installment of his official podcast, the New Age Outlaws tag-team legend from D-Generation X and longtime behind-the-scenes producer in WWE spoke about how he always felt that Enzo Amore would make a great pro wrestling manager.

“I think Enzo Amore … if he was just a manager, that could also pop up and take a bump, and you get five minutes with him if you beat his big dude or whatever,” Road Dogg said during a recent installment of his “Oh … You Didn’t Know?” podcast. “I always thought he was the guy that could have been the next great manager in sports entertainment/professional wrestling.”

As far as Enzo’s in-ring ability, Road Dogg wasn’t as complimentary.

“I’m not saying he’s horrible at working, but I’m not going to say he’s great at it either,” Road Dogg stated.

Check out the complete episode of the “Oh … You Didn’t Know with Road Dogg Brian James” podcast where the pro wrestling legend touches more on this topic with his thoughts by visiting Apple.com. H/T to WrestlingInc.com for transcribing the above quotes.