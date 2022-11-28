Road Dogg Brian James Talks About Complications WWE Faces Booking John Cena These Days

What is it like booking for John Cena in WWE since he began making his Hollywood career a bigger priority a few years ago?

Road Dogg Brian James knows.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend and former member of D-Generation X and the New Age Outlaws who has worked behind-the-scenes in the company as a producer spoke about this topic on the latest installment of his “Oh … You Didn’t Know?” podcast.

Featured below is an excerpt from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

“He can’t come back forever, you know what I mean? He’s only going to come back for a certain amount of dates, because he’s got other career opportunities. So that would be great, you could bring Cena back [and] you put him over, you put him up for the title, he wins the title. Yeah, it’s not possible because he’s not gonna be there. I got three dates. I can show up on the go-home, I can show up on the pay-per-view, and you got one more so sprinkle it in where you can, you know what I mean? Like that’s the deals that are made. It’s not we got Cena, let’s do whatever we want.”

Check out the complete episode of the “Oh … You Didn’t Know?” podcast where Road Dogg Brian James talks more about this subject and other current pro wrestling topics by visiting Spotify.com. H/T to ITRWrestling.com for transcribing the above quotes.