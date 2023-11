WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events “Road Dogg” Brian James took to an episode of his “Oh… You Didn’t Know?” podcast, where he talked about a number of topics including how he can’t wait for “The Apex Predator” Randy Orton to return to WWE TV.

Road Dogg said, “Orton, I can’t wait for him to get back because he’s good TV man. He’s the kind of wrestling I like to watch.”

