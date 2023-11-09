Road Dogg Doesn’t Understand Why Orange Cassidy Or CM Punk Are Popular

Road Dogg Brian James doesn’t get the whole “Freshly Squeezed” thing.

The WWE legend spoke on the latest installment of his “Oh … You Didn’t Know?” podcast about how he doesn’t understand the popularity of Orange Cassidy, nor did he ever truly get why CM Punk was as over as he was.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the episode where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

On how he doesn’t understand why Orange Cassidy is so over with wrestling fans: “I know who he is. I honestly don’t get it. I don’t get it. If the guy can work great, and I’ve seen him work, and he’s pretty great…I don’t know what I don’t understand. If the answer is, ‘Because you’re old, and so you don’t understand,’ I get that. But I also think that’s a cop-out answer because you don’t understand either. You just like it, and I just don’t. Let’s not get down to brass tacks because we’ll both be right and we’ll both be wrong. If you do like him, then all that stupid crap he does makes perfect sense to you, and you love it. If you don’t, you can’t get past it. I know I’m in the minority here, and I got no problem doing that, but I’m allowed to have my own sense about things and opinions.”

On how he never really understood CM Punk’s popularity either: “Everybody loved CM Punk too. I never got it. Never understood it. Cuts a decent promo. Good, in today’s world. Never got the rest of it. Let’s lay it on. If we’re getting heat, let’s get it.”

